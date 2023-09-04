HD Hyundai to showcase green ship tech at global gas fair

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's shipbuilding-to-energy conglomerate HD Hyundai Group said Monday it will showcase eco-friendly vessels, and seek cooperation with global ship registers and shippers in an upcoming world gas exhibition.

HD Hyundai said it will display models of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) ship, a duel fuel engine as well as other green technologies at Gastech 2023.

The world's largest gas, LNG, hydrogen and energy fair, slated for Tuesday to Friday in Singapore, is expected to bring together some 750 companies from 100 countries.

On the first day of the event, HD Hyundai plans to unveil its designs of an ammonia-fueled ship, an ammonia carrier, a liquefied carbon dioxide carrier and a next-generation LNG carrier to global shipping firms and ship registers.

The group's top managers are scheduled to attend the exhibition to explain its state-of-the-art technologies to participating companies, and discuss ways of further developing the shipbuilding and shipping industries, HD Hyundai said.

In particular, HD Hyundai said it is pushing to win approval of its shipbuilding technologies and sign memorandums of understanding with foreign firms on technology cooperation.

HD Hyundai is slated to win an approval in principle (AIP) for a liquefied hydrogen carrier from Norwegian accredited registrar and classification society DNV.

It is also scheduled to acquire an AIP from Lloyd's Register of Britain for a duel fuel diesel-ammonia combustion system for LPG carriers, and an ammonia bunkering vessel that uses both marine diesel and ammonia as fuel.

Because of its zero-emission properties, ammonia has been in the spotlight as a potential green fuel for next-generation ships, with extensive research under way to develop engines for ammonia-fueled ships.

"HD Hyundai, the leader in the world market for most innovative maritime transportation solutions, will push to develop pacesetting green technologies in an effort to realize a sustainable future," HD Hyundai CEO Chung Ki-sun said in a statement.

HD Hyundai's flagship is HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., a shipbuilding subholding firm that has under its wing three domestic units -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.



view larger image HD Hyundai Group's booth at the upcoming Gastech 2023 in Singapore (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



