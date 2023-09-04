New ringtones to indicate calls to teachers may be recorded

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Starting this week, anybody who calls a teacher will be informed in advance that their conversation may be recorded, the Ministry of Education said Monday, stepping up its efforts to protect teachers from abusive complaints by parents.

Kindergartens, and elementary, middle and high schools across the country will be provided from Tuesday with six types of call message ringtones, which all indicate in advance that calls may be recorded, according to the ministry.

The call messages, which are played when making a call until the recipient answers, also emphasize consideration for teachers and their feelings, it added.

The ministry said it had asked the public to propose call messages in mid-July and singled out the six out of 899 candidates. Schools can freely select and use one of the six ringtones.

The grand prize went to a call message presented by Jeong In-hwa, a teacher at Hambaek High School. It says: "This is an educational site created with your consideration. Please do your best to ensure teachers and students can teach and learn with peace of mind. Schools are the precious future of all of us. Calls may be recorded to protect teachers and school staff."

The ministry has recently come up with various other measures to enhance teachers' rights and authority in the classroom, particularly in the wake of the deaths of several teachers over allegations of difficulties in dealing with parents.



view larger image Education Minister Lee Ju-ho (L) announces a message calling for efforts to enhance teachers' rights in a news conference in Seoul on Sept. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

