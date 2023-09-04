The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers

SEOUL -- School teachers were set to hold a massive rally in Seoul on Monday to mourn the recent suicide deaths of fellow teachers distressed by disgruntled parents and unruly students, and to call for measures to prevent such tragedies.

The rally, set to begin at 4:30 p.m. in front of the National Assembly, had originally been planned to mourn the death of a young teacher in Seoul who took her own life in July after struggling to deal with a school violence case.



Yoon instructs aides to do utmost to guarantee teachers' rights

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed his aides Monday to "deeply bear in mind" the protests of school teachers demanding better rights and to do their utmost to guarantee their rights, his office said.

Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, two days after some 200,000 teachers held a rally in Seoul to mourn the recent suicide deaths of teachers who struggled to deal with students and parents, and to demand better protection of their rights.



S. Korean economy on verge of recovery: finance minister

SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is on the verge of recovery despite some monthly volatility, the finance minister said Monday, with exports showing continued signs of improvement.

"South Korea's economy has recently witnessed some monthly fluctuations, but in general, it is building ground at an entryway of recovery," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during a meeting with economy-related ministers.



S. Korea to exempt visa fees, increase flights for Chinese tourists

SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry said Monday it plans to lift visa processing fees for Chinese tourists through the end of this year and increase the number of flights in line with efforts to attract more Chinese visitors.

The latest move came three weeks after China's tourism authorities announced the decision to lift the ban on group tours to South Korea, ending a six-year hiatus caused by frayed relations following the deployment of a U.S. defense system here.



Gov't to skip feasibility study on semiconductor cluster in Yongin

SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry said Monday it plans to skip a feasibility study on the plan to create the world's largest semiconductor cluster south of Seoul, in line with efforts to speed up the recovery of the chip industry.

The decision came amid the country's sluggish exports, which fell 12.4 percent on-year over the January-August period, with outbound shipments of semiconductors losing 34.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



Yoon's approval rating falls to 35.4 pct: poll

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell slightly to 35.4 percent, a poll showed Monday, amid debates about the government's decision to relocate the bust of a revered independence fighter.

In a poll of 2,505 eligible voters commissioned by Media Tribune and conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, Yoon's approval rating fell 2.2 percentage points from a week earlier, while negative assessment rose by 1.7 percentage points to 61.1 percent, the poll showed.



S. Korea-made space payload ready to join NASA's Artemis project

SEOUL -- South Korea's homegrown lunar monitoring payload, which will carry out science experiments as part of the U.S. moon exploration Artemis program, is ready to join the unmanned space mission next year, the science ministry said Monday.

The lunar space environment monitor (LUSEM), developed by the state-run Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute (KASI), has been completed and will be headed to the headquarters of Intuitive Machines Inc. in Houston, Texas, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

