Seoul shares almost flat in late Mon. morning trade

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Monday morning, with oil refiners and metal stocks extending gains while IT service blue chips and insurers lost ground.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 2.68 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,566.39 as of 11:20 a.m.

Oil refiner S-Oil jumped 5 percent, and nonferrous metal smelter Korea Zinc rose nearly 2 percent.

In contrast, internet portal provider Naver dipped 2.8 percent, and platform giant Kakao fell 0.9 percent. Samsung Life Insurance slid 0.7 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,318.70 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., up 0.1 won from Friday's close.

