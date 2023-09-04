1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county

CHILGOK, South Korea, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- A man reportedly suffering from mental illness stabbed another patient to death at a hospital in the southeastern county of Chilgok on Monday, police and fire authorities said.

The 56-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene after attacking the victim in his 50s at the general hospital in Chilgok, near Daegu, around 3:41 p.m., they said.

The suspect, who was also admitted at the hospital, reportedly suffers from mental illness.

Police said they are investigating the exact cause behind the incident.



view larger image This undated image, provided by Gyeongbuk Provincial Police, shows its headquearters. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

