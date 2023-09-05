SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 5.



Korean-language dailies

-- Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon warns of stern action against any 'anti-national' acts regardless of political bloc (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon mulls replacing defense minister (Donga Ilbo)

-- Teachers hold massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Teachers hold massive rallies calling for protection of educational rights (Segye Times)

-- 10 years of China's One Belt One Road policy push 23 nations to the brink of bankruptcy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea orders anti-government groups in S. Korea to protest against Fukushima contaminated water release: NIS (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Teachers hold nationwide rallies calling for normalization of public education (Hankyoreh)

-- 120,000 teachers gather in sorrow, anger, in massive rallies following deaths of distressed teachers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung, LG attend Europe motor shows for first time (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung, LG present ways to break down barrier between electronics, cars (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Classrooms empty as angry teachers go on 'leave' (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Classrooms close as teachers rally (Korea Herald)

-- Memorial events for teachers' deaths held nationwide (Korea Times)

