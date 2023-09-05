(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 5)

Price of ignoring history

: Scrap plan to relocate bust of freedom fighter Hong Beom-do



An ideological controversy is intensifying over the current government's decision to relocate the bust of independence fighter Hong Beom-do outside of the Korea Military Academy. Former President Moon Jae-in threw his hat in the ring by lambasting the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's move. "It is equivalent to distorting history and undermining the integrity of the ROK's armed forces. I urge the presidential office to immediately withdraw the relocation plan," Moon said on his Facebook account, Sunday.

Moon's attack, using scathing words, has drawn attention as it came amid fresh ideological feuding waged by the conservative ruling camp led by Yoon. Moon had abstained from commenting on current issues barring the one related to Japan's recent release of wastewater from Fukushima's crippled nuclear plant.

Earlier, the KMA received some flak after announcing the plan to relocate Hong's bust and moving those of other independence fighters to a different section of the academy. It cited, among others, Hong's stint as a former member of the Soviet Communist Party.

Yet, Hong's admission into the party in 1927 was not the result of his own ideological choice. He was forced to enter the socialist camp as part of efforts to continue engaging in the independence struggle. In 1937, Hong was forced to move to Kazakhstan by the Stalin regime and died there in 1943 after suffering from financial difficulties. His wife and son also died in the middle of fights against the Imperial Japanese Army.

Given this, it is improper to underestimate Hong regarding his affiliation with the communist party only. Further, Hong never conducted any anti-state activities.

The Ministry of National Defense also claimed that Hong played a part in quelling independence fighters during the Free City Disaster (aka Massacre of Svobodny). Yet this claim is baseless, according to historians. They say Hong was not in a position at that time to engage in the suppression of freedom activists. The defense ministry cannot deflect criticism for its allegations, echoing some ultra-conservative YouTubers.

Previous governments, regardless of their ideological inclinations, honored Hong, an undisputed hero of the independence movement with his renowned victory at the Battle of Bongo-dong, by providing him with top national merits. This means a national consensus has always been formed regarding Hong's past activities. Thrusting Hong into the center of the ideological battle between the liberal camp and communist forces is highly anachronistic politicking.

President Yoon Suk Yeol cannot avoid criticism for having fanned the ideological dispute, in an apparent bid to muster support from conservative forces behind him ahead of the upcoming general election in April next year. For starters, Yoon told lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to fight against "communist totalitarianism." Such remarks will only deepen the schism in our society and will not help Yoon garner support from "sensible" people.

Describing his potential opponents as "communist followers and anti-state forces," Yoon said they are instigating anti-Japan sentiment. "They claim as if the agreement reached between Seoul and Tokyo at Camp David will eventually endanger the nation and the people," Yoon said during the meeting. Yoon has been eager to solidify relations with Japan at as early a date as possible, prompted by his seemingly successful summit at Camp David on Aug. 18.

Despite Yoon's expectations, however, any hasty move to relocate Hong's bust will only bring about adverse effects. Yoon will likely face a setback as more people, respecting independence heroes like Hong, will eventually turn their back on him. It will not take so long until Yoon realizes the stupidity of power trying to ignore history. And the consequences will come far earlier ahead of the general election.

