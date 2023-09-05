S. Korea's consumer prices up 3.4 pct in Aug.

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's on-year consumer price growth surpassed 3 percent in August after falling below the mark for two consecutive months amid higher prices of agricultural and manufactured goods, data showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 3.4 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with a 2.3 percent increase in July, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

In June, inflation fell below 3 percent for the first time since September 2021 by rising 2.7 percent.

Last month, South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady for the fifth straight time at 3.5 percent as it weighs a slowdown in growth amid moderating inflation.



view larger image People shop for groceries at a supermarket in Seoul on Sept. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

