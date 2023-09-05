The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



------------------

(LEAD) S. Korea's economic growth gathers pace in Q2; outlook still murky

SEOUL -- South Korea's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter of this year than three months earlier despite a slump in exports, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) -- a key measure of economic growth -- increased 0.6 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, matching an earlier estimate, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

------------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea's inflation speeds up in Aug., rate policy in focus

SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices increased at a faster-than-expected pace in August due to higher prices of agricultural and manufactured goods, data showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 3.4 percent last month from a year earlier, accelerating from the 2.3 percent increase in July, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

------------------

(LEAD) N. Korean leader Kim may visit Russia for talks with Putin on arms deal: report

WASHINGTON -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may soon travel to Russia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss a possible arms deal, a news report said Monday.

The New York Times reported that Kim may travel to Vladivostok next week to meet with Putin.

------------------

S. Korean defense firms to take center stage at armaments exhibition in Poland

SEOUL -- South Korean defense companies were set to showcase advanced weapons systems at an annual major arms exhibition in Poland this week, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Tuesday, as the two countries seek to step up security cooperation.

The International Defense Industry Exhibition, or MSPO, will kick off later in the day for a four-day run at Kielce, joined by 30 South Korean companies, including the country's sole aircraft maker, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., as well as Hanwha Aerospace Co., according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

------------------

Seoul removes sculptures by artist convicted of sexual offense

SEOUL -- Two sculptures created by a scandal-tainted artist and activist have been demolished at a central Seoul park, the Seoul city government said Tuesday, following his recent conviction on charges of sexual offense.

The demolition of the artworks produced by Lim Ok-sang to commemorate wartime sexual slavery victims was carried out at the "Place of Memory" park on Mount Nam for two days beginning Monday morning, it said.

------------------

PM calls for business cooperation for Oct. 2 temporary holiday

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for active cooperation from companies on Tuesday to ensure that employees can enjoy a temporary holiday on Oct. 2 that will create a six-day extended break during Chuseok.

Han made the remarks while presiding over a Cabinet meeting, during which the temporary holiday was officially designated. This year's Chuseok fall harvest holiday will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, effectively making the temporary holiday a bridge to Oct. 3, National Foundation Day, another public holiday.

------------------

Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN

SEOUL -- North Korea's ever-advancing nuclear and missile programs pose direct and existential threats to the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said.

Yoon made the remark in a written interview with the Indonesian daily Kompas ahead of a visit to Jakarta to attend a series of annual ASEAN-related summits, calling for closer cooperation with the region to deal with threats from the North.



(END)