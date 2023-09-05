Key midfielders determined to bring home gold in Asiad men's football

CHANGWON, South Korea, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- As one of three overage players for the South Korean men's football team at the upcoming Asian Games, midfielder Paik Seung-ho said Tuesday he is ready to step up and carry the country to the top of the podium for the third straight time.

"As an overage player, I am feeling the weight of responsibility," Paik told reporters before a training session at Changwon Stadium in the southeastern city of Changwon. "I want to develop good chemistry with the guys here and put on great performances for the fans."



The Asian Games men's football tournament is typically open to players under 23, but the age limit was raised to 24 for this year's competition in Hangzhou, China, following the one-year postponement due to COVID-19. Teams can each have up to three players over that limit, and South Korea's head coach Hwang Sun-hong filled one of the spots with Paik, the 26-year-old midfielder for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

"The coach and I have talked about strategic positioning in midfield," Paik said. 'He told me a few things about where I should position myself and how I should help out on defense and get out on the attack."

Paik, a former FC Barcelona youth player, had been considered for the Asian Games in 2018, when he was 21 and thus wouldn't have been an overage addition. Paik was not ultimately selected, and he watched South Korea win the gold medal over Japan.

"I was crushed that I didn't make the team then, and it definitely fuels me this time," Paik said. "I'd love to capture the gold medal."

For South Korean male athletes, winning an Asian Games gold medal offers an extra carrot: an exemption from the mandatory military service. From the 2018 team, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich both received their exemptions, which will now set them on course for an uninterrupted European club career.



"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a source of motivation. I think it's very important," Paik said of his opportunity to join Son and Kim. "But it's not the only thing on my mind. I will try to represent the country the best I can."

The two other over-24 players for South Korea are Park Jin-seop, Paik's Jeonbuk teammate, and Seol Young-woo of Ulsan Hyundai FC.

Park is the oldest of the trio at 27.

"I think Jin-seop is as desperate for gold as anyone here," Paik said. "It's great to see his determination here in training camp. I've been leaning on him."

Paik will be asked to handle some defensive duties in the middle. Offensive responsibilities will mostly fall to Jeong Woo-yeong of VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, who has earned some senior international experience at age 23.

Jeong didn't hide his ambitions for the Asian Games.

"My goal is always to score goals and collect assists as often as I can," Jeong said. "I want to be able to showcase my talent and help my teammates create synergy at the same time."



Because the Asian Games aren't part of the FIFA international match window, clubs aren't required to release their players. VfB Stuttgart, though, willingly cooperated with South Korea and allowed Jeong to represent his country while the Bundesliga season is ongoing.

"The coach told me to come back to Germany with the gold medal," Jeong said. "Having to repeat as champions does bring pressure, but it's also something to be proud of. If we can execute what we've prepared, good results will follow."

At the Asian Games, South Korea will play Kuwait, Thailand and Bahrain in Group E. The top two teams from each of the six groups and the four best third-place teams will advance to the knockout stage.



