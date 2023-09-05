PanOcean 4,435 DN 105
SAMSUNG CARD 29,900 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 18,680 DN 90
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,800 DN 1,200
KT 32,450 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18380 DN240
LOTTE TOUR 15,350 DN 350
LG Uplus 10,440 DN 90
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,900 UP 100
KT&G 87,200 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 16,970 DN 220
Doosanfc 24,550 UP 200
LG Display 13,920 UP 20
ZINUS 25,450 DN 550
Hanchem 170,900 UP 300
DWS 34,700 DN 300
KEPCO 17,860 DN 100
SamsungSecu 37,000 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 8,540 UP 90
SKTelecom 48,000 UP 300
HyundaiElev 43,950 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 144,100 UP 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,700 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,730 UP 25
ShinpoongPharm 17,380 UP 70
Handsome 19,300 DN 400
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp483 00 DN600
Asiana Airlines 11,060 UP 20
COWAY 42,400 DN 650
Kangwonland 15,650 DN 60
NAVER 212,000 UP 500
Kakao 48,900 DN 200
Kogas 25,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,600 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 246,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 251,000 DN 3,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,200 DN 400
COSMAX 148,500 DN 500
KIWOOM 100,100 DN 2,800
Hanwha Ocean 35,450 DN 650
(MORE)
- Presidential office condemns manipulated interview as 'unprecedented election plot'
- Seoul says N. Korea should seek int'l norms-based cooperation amid report of possible Kim-Putin summit
- S. Korea to spend largest-ever budget to boost seafood consumption amid Fukushima woes
- S. Korea takes aim at 3 gold medals in shooting at Asian Games