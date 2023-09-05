Daewoong 13,610 DN 470

TaekwangInd 595,000 DN 9,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,540 0

KAL 22,850 DN 250

KCC 227,500 DN 2,500

SKBP 81,300 DN 600

AmoreG 32,900 DN 750

HyundaiMtr 186,600 DN 700

KOLMAR KOREA 52,900 DN 200

PIAM 30,050 DN 50

HANJINKAL 42,900 DN 350

CHONGKUNDANG 84,900 DN 600

DoubleUGames 41,050 DN 850

HL MANDO 41,650 DN 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 736,000 0

Doosan Bobcat 54,100 UP 300

Netmarble 43,300 DN 500

KRAFTON 155,300 DN 1,400

HD HYUNDAI 60,000 DN 100

ORION 122,400 UP 1,100

ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,500 UP 150

TaihanElecWire 13,080 DN 70

Hyundai M&F INS 29,700 DN 500

Kumyang 128,200 UP 1,900

Daesang 17,790 DN 250

SKNetworks 7,020 DN 160

ORION Holdings 15,060 DN 140

SK hynix 119,400 UP 200

Youngpoong 555,000 UP 8,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,050 DN 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,950 DN 250

POSCO FUTURE M 452,000 UP 11,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 60,700 DN 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 39,100 DN 400

Shinsegae 210,000 UP 2,000

Nongshim 460,500 UP 10,500

SGBC 63,800 UP 2,500

Hyosung 63,600 0

LOTTE 24,950 DN 250

GCH Corp 13,660 DN 310

(MORE)