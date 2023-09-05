LotteChilsung 129,100 DN 100
COSMOCHEM 45,800 UP 2,850
POSCO Holdings 597,000 UP 7,000
DB INSURANCE 81,000 UP 100
SLCORP 35,450 UP 400
Yuhan 70,000 DN 500
SamsungElec 70,700 DN 500
NHIS 10,200 DN 130
LS 100,500 DN 600
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES126 40 0 DN2500
GC Corp 112,100 DN 1,300
GS E&C 14,690 DN 80
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 616,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 137,800 UP 700
GS Retail 23,750 DN 300
Ottogi 365,000 DN 2,000
HITEJINRO 19,390 UP 70
CJ LOGISTICS 81,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 112,000 DN 100
DL 38,600 DN 400
Hanwha 25,300 DN 550
DB HiTek 53,500 DN 500
CJ 78,900 UP 1,400
LX INT 30,650 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,500 UP 110
BGF Retail 154,800 UP 300
SKCHEM 62,800 DN 500
HDC-OP 10,210 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 367,500 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 464,500 UP 2,000
HANILCMT 12,390 DN 270
SKBS 72,100 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 0
KakaoBank 25,700 DN 150
HYBE 251,000 UP 500
SK ie technology 85,500 DN 400
DL E&C 30,750 DN 550
kakaopay 45,500 DN 50
K Car 12,010 UP 50
SKSQUARE 43,950 DN 250
(END)
- Presidential office condemns manipulated interview as 'unprecedented election plot'
- Seoul says N. Korea should seek int'l norms-based cooperation amid report of possible Kim-Putin summit
- S. Korea to spend largest-ever budget to boost seafood consumption amid Fukushima woes
- S. Korea looking to win early Olympic qualifying event on home soil