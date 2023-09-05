Go to Contents
Culture ministers of S. Korea, Japan, China to meet for 1st time in 4 years

16:39 September 05, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The culture ministers of South Korea, Japan and China will hold a meeting later this week to discuss ways to expand cultural exchanges and cooperation among the Asian neighbors, the Seoul government said Tuesday.

South Korean Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon will attend the 14th trilateral ministerial meeting with Japanese counterpart Keiko Nagaoka and Chinese counterpart Hu Heping at the National Intangible Heritage Center in Jeonju, a historic city located about 240 kilometers south of Seoul, from Thursday to Friday.

It will be their first in-person talks in four years as virtual conferences replaced previous meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The cultural minister meeting of South Korea, China and Japan is a strategic platform dedicated to cultural and person-to-person exchanges in East Asia," Park said in a release. "The upcoming meeting is expected to have in-depth discussions on ways to further expand the scope of cultural and people-to-people exchanges."

On Thursday, the ministers will have back-to-back bilateral meetings and a trilateral session, and visit a craft exhibition jointly held by the three nations.

The next day, they will announce a joint declaration outlining ways to bolster cultural exchanges of young generations and cooperation in the entertainment content industry, according to the ministry.

view larger image Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon speaks during a gender equality award ceremony held in western Seoul on Sept. 5, 2023, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

