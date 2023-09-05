The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(LEAD) Yoon embarks on trip to Indonesia, India to attend ASEAN, G20 summits

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for Indonesia on Tuesday to attend annual summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) before traveling to India for a summit with leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

This will be the second consecutive year the president attends both gatherings, underscoring the importance his administration places on boosting cooperation with a region noted for its strategic position in the U.S.-China rivalry and its growing economic potential.



S. Korea to spend largest-ever budget to boost seafood consumption amid Fukushima woes

SEOUL -- The South Korean government decided to spend a record budget this year to prop up consumption of seafood amid public concerns over its safety following Japan's release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, the oceans ministry said Tuesday.

The Cabinet endorsed a plan Tuesday to draw up an additional 80 billion won (US$60.36 million) in reserve funds this year to issue coupons and hold various promotional events meant to encourage people to have more seafood and to better support the fishing industry, Vice Oceans Minister Park Sung-hoon said during a regular briefing on the Fukushima issue.



Efforts by N. Korea, Russia to seek closer military ties stem from increasing isolation: U.S. envoy

SEOUL -- The U.S. ambassador in Seoul on Tuesday said North Korea and Russia appear to have sought closer military ties because they were increasingly isolated from the international community and have difficulty in gaining access to supplies due to global sanctions.

Ambassador Philip Goldberg made the remarks during a lecture in Seoul when asked for comments on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's reported plan to visit Russia to discuss providing weapons and to address concerns about a strengthened trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan following their landmark summit at the Camp David presidential retreat.



(LEAD) Seoul says N. Korea should seek int'l norms-based cooperation amid report of possible Kim-Putin summit

SEOUL -- North Korea needs to seek cooperation with other nations in a way that does not hurt international norms and peace, South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday, in response to a report that the leaders of the North and Russia may meet next week for talks on a possible arms agreement.

The New York Times reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may travel to Vladivostok next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss a possible arms deal.



(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim likely flaunting daughter at military events to elicit loyalty: Seoul

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has mainly brought his daughter, believed to be named Ju-ae, to military-related events in an apparent bid to highlight his feats in the military sector and elicit the loyalty of the armed services, South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday.

Kim's daughter has made public appearances on 15 occasions since she made her first one in November 2022, and 12 cases of the total, or 80 percent, were at military-related events, the ministry said, based on reports by the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper.



Doctors' associations file constitutional petition over surveillance camera mandate in operating rooms

SEOUL -- Doctors' associations filed a constitutional appeal on Tuesday over a revised medical law requiring hospitals to place surveillance cameras in operating rooms, claiming it violates the personal rights of physicians.

The Korea Medical Association (KMA) and the Korean Hospital Association filed the petition with the Constitutional Court, ahead of the CCTV camera installation requirement set to take effect on Sept. 25 after the National Assembly passed a law revision in 2021.



Key midfielders determined to bring home gold in Asiad men's football

CHANGWON, South Korea -- As one of three overage players for the South Korean men's football team at the upcoming Asian Games, midfielder Paik Seung-ho said Tuesday he is ready to step up and carry the country to the top of the podium for the third straight time.

"As an overage player, I am feeling the weight of responsibility," Paik told reporters before a training session at Changwon Stadium in the southeastern city of Changwon. "I want to develop good chemistry with the guys here and put on great performances for the fans."



S. Korea takes aim at 3 gold medals in shooting at Asian Games

CHANGWON, South Korea -- South Korea is targeting three gold medals in shooting at this year's Asian Games in China, with the host country and ascendant India likely offering the biggest challenge, the national team head coach said Tuesday.

"We won three gold medals at the last Asian Games in Jakarta, and our objective this time is to match that total," head coach Hong Seung-pyo said at the national team media day at Changwon International Shooting Range in the southeastern city of Changwon.



