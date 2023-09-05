Umbrella union to hold 100,000-member rally against gov't in November

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- An umbrella labor union said Tuesday it will hold a massive rally of about 100,000 members in November in Seoul to protest the Yoon Suk Yeol government's labor policies.

The decision was made during an executive meeting of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), one of South Korea's two main umbrella labor unions, to discuss struggle plans for the second half of the year.

The rally will take place in Seoul's financial district of Yeouido on Nov. 11, according to the FKTU. It said the massive rally will follow a series of smaller rallies across the country starting late September to denounce what the union calls the government's "labor suppression" and call for the passage of pro-labor bills.

The union plans to hold another rally in front of the National Assembly in December to call for improvements in labor conditions, including the passage of the so-called "yellow envelope bill," equal pay for equal work and the extension of the retirement age.

The yellow envelope bill refers to a revision of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, aimed at guaranteeing the bargaining rights of indirectly employed workers and prohibiting litigation for damages and provisional seizures against unionized workers with the intention of suppressing their strikes.

In Tuesday's meeting, the FKTU also discussed reform measures to improve its transparency and prevent unethical behavior by its members, officials said.



view larger image Officials from the major umbrella labor unions -- the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions -- hold a press conference in front of the National Assembly in western Seoul in this file photo taken Aug. 22, 2023, to call for the passage of a pro-labor bill. (Yonhap)

