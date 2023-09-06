Frieze, Kiaf bring together art lovers, collectors in Seoul

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's largest art market is set to open in Seoul on Wednesday with over 330 galleries at home and abroad presenting their artworks at Frieze Seoul along with local fair Kiaf.

Frieze, one of the world's largest art fairs, kicks off its second joint edition with the annual Korean International Art Fair (Kiaf) Seoul at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul.

Beginning with the VIP preview session Wednesday, Frieze runs through Saturday and Kiaf ends Sunday. All ticket buyers and Frieze members will be able to access both fairs.

Following its successful debut last year, Frieze Seoul showcases and sells artworks presented by 120 galleries from 30 nations, with over 40 percent of them from Asia.

This image captured from Frieze Seoul's homepage shows the international art fair set to take place at COEX in southern Seoul from Sept. 6-9, 2023.

Gagosian, the world's largest gallery based in New York, presents Paik Nam-june's iconic video work "TV Buddha" and Jonas Wood's still life paintings. Swiss contemporary and modern art gallery Hauser & Worth highlights Philip Guston's 1978 painting "Combat I."

Other international galleries, such as David Zwirner, White Cube, Gladstone Gallery, Pace Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, Lehmann Maupin, and Lisson Gallery, will also set up booths and introduce their exclusive artists.

The Korean galleries participating in the main section include Kukje Gallery, PKM Gallery, Gallery Baton, Johyun Gallery, Arario Gallery, and Gallery Hyundai.

This year's edition will have two special sections: Focus Asia for solo presentations from young galleries based in Asia, and Frieze Masters for art from antiquity through the 20th century.

On the sidelines of the event, Frieze Seoul plans to offer a variety of cultural programs ranging from film screenings to talks and music events at venues across the city.

Frieze Film, curated by Sungah Serena Choo and Kim Sung-woo, will screen works by 14 Korean artists at four nonprofit venues in the city.

A series of talk sessions hosted by renowned artists will reflect on some of the most pressing and discussed issues in the contemporary art scene.

A major highlight of this year's program is the inaugural edition of Frieze Music, which will feature Korean singer-songwriter Colde's live performance on Sept. 8 in partnership with BMW.



The banner of Kiaf Seoul, South Korea's largest art fair operated by the Galleries Association of Korea, is seen in this photo captured from Kiaf's homepage.

This year, Kiaf Seoul, South Korea's largest art fair operated by the Galleries Association of Korea, will bring together 210 galleries from 20 countries, including 140 local exhibitors.

Alongside the main event, Kiaf Plus, a satellite art fair hosted by some 30 young galleries at home and abroad, will introduce up-and-coming artists from around the globe.

In addition, a special exhibition, titled "Gray Box Area," will screen multimedia works by 10 Korean artists to shed light on their immersive artworks.

