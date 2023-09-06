The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday



-----------------

(3rd LD) N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan

WASHINGTON -- The top U.S. national security adviser urged North Korea not to provide any lethal weapons to Russia on Tuesday, saying it will pay a price if it decides to do so.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said there were no indications that the North has provided large amounts of weapons to Russia but that negotiations toward that end between the two countries are "actively advancing."



-----------------

(Yonhap Feature) Fearing stabbing rampages, South Koreans turn to self-defense

SEOUL -- Choi Yeon-su, a 24-year-old office worker, rehearsed over and over again how to use her bag to protect herself in a self-defense class last weekend, as the instructor told the students to hold up their bags diagonally to better shield against a knife attack.

"Always bear in mind that attacks can come toward your throat. Make sure to shield yourself diagonally," the instructor said as the students practiced putting up their bags. "Good job! You've now earned 10 seconds to run away."



-----------------

U.N. rapporteur urges collective efforts to gather information on N. Korea amid 'ever-stricter isolation'

SEOUL -- The U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights on Wednesday called for the need to "multiply" sources of reliable information on the reclusive country as the regime dives into an "ever-stricter isolation" from the outside world.

During an international conference hosted by the Soongsil Institute for Peace and Unification think tank in Seoul, Elizabeth Salmon also said the scarcity of reliable information flowing from North Korea can be "compensated by the news that we can still gather from one another."



-----------------

Frieze, Kiaf bring together art lovers, collectors in Seoul

SEOU -- South Korea's largest art market is set to open in Seoul on Wednesday with over 330 galleries at home and abroad presenting their artworks at Frieze Seoul along with local fair Kiaf.

Frieze, one of the world's largest art fairs, kicks off its second joint edition with the annual Korean International Art Fair (Kiaf) Seoul at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul.



-----------------

S. Korean defense firms seek to bolster foothold in Poland at int'l arms exhibition

KIELCE, Poland -- Major South Korean defense companies have showed off tanks, guided weapons and other key weapons systems at an annual arms exhibition under way in Poland, as they seek to solidify their presence in the European country on the back of successful deals signed last year.

The 31st International Defense Industry Exhibition, or MSPO, got under way Tuesday for a four-day run in Kielce, Poland, after South Korean companies secured major deals last year to supply K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircrafts and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers to Warsaw.



-----------------

Prosecutors raid key suspect in allegations of fake interview on Yoon

SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Wednesday raided places related to Kim Man-bae, a key figure behind the scandal-ridden Daejang-dong development scandal, over allegations of his false media interview carried out to influence last year's presidential election.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent prosecutors and investigators to three places, including Kim's house and office, to seize materials and evidence in connection with his controversial interview with Shin Hak-lim, a journalist affiliated with online news outlet Newstapa, conducted on Sept. 15, 2021.



-----------------

Employment rate of women hit 60 pct for first time in 2022, but gender pay gap remains

SEOUL -- The employment rate for women exceeded the 60 percent mark for the first time last year, but the wage gap between genders still remains high, a government report showed Wednesday.

The employment index for women aged 15 to 64 reached 60 percent in 2022, up 7.3 percentage points from 2010, but 22.8 percent of them had low-paying jobs, nearly twofold the rate of men, according to data collected by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.



-----------------

Seoul shares down 0.5 pct in late Wed. morning trade

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded 0.47 percent lower late Wednesday morning, dragged down by the fall in large-cap tech and energy stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 12.07 points to 2,570.11 at around 11:20 a.m.

(END)