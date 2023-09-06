(LEAD) S. Korea's inflation set to moderate toward 2 pct by end-2024: IMF team

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details)

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team said Wednesday that South Korea's inflation is likely to "moderate" down the road to reach the government's target of 2 percent by the end of 2024.

South Korea's consumer prices increased on-year at a faster-than-expected pace in August at 3.4 percent due to higher prices of agricultural and manufactured goods.

"Despite a temporary rebound in August, inflation is projected to continue moderating and approach the authorities' 2 percent target by end-2024," Harald Finger, Korea missions chief at the Washington-based organization, said in a statement, as he wrapped up his team's two-week visit to South Korea for an annual meeting with South Korean officials.

In a separate virtual meeting with reporters, Finger said inflation nevertheless "has not yet been fully worked out" and it will be important for South Korea to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance for the time being.



The IMF team reiterated that Asia's No. 4 economy should maintain its "restrictive stance of monetary and fiscal policy" in the near term.

"The monetary policy rate should stay above neutral for the time being to address inflation, with the interest rate path remaining data dependent," Finger said.

"With significant fiscal expansion during the pandemic and the debt-to-GDP ratio still on an upward trajectory, fiscal policy should continue to normalize, also supporting monetary policy in containing inflation," he said.

Last month, South Korea's finance ministry proposed a budget of 656.9 trillion won (US$493 billion) for 2024, up 2.8 percent from this year's budget of 638.7 trillion won.

It slowed sharply from the previous year's 5.1 percent rise and marked the slowest on-year growth since 2005.

Despite the restrictive budget, Finger said the latest policy will help South Korea limit the further buildup of the public debt while containing inflation.

"We do not think it will undermine the growth process," Finger said, noting the budget will help South Korea keep fundamentals strong.

South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent for the fifth straight time as it weighs a slowdown in growth amid moderating inflation.

Finger, meanwhile, maintained the IMF's 1.4 percent on-year growth projection for the South Korean economy.

"Growth is likely to improve in the second half of the year as the semiconductor sector gradually recovers, reaching 1.4 percent for the year and strengthening further over the medium term," he said.

Finger noted the adjustment of the growth outlook on South Korea, down from the previous projection of 1.5 percent, was attributable to the "international environment."

"There are also some positive external factors for Korea, including the somewhat stronger economic growth in the United States, and the resumption of Chinese group tourism to Korea," he added.

Finger advised South Korea to seek structural reforms to address emerging challenges, including the population crisis, noting such efforts should include a "rules-based fiscal framework," along with reforming the pension system and increasing labor market flexibility.

The IMF official added the country's financial market stabilization measures should be "temporary and targeted."

"The easing of housing-related regulations and tax cuts should strike a balance between preventing excessive price falls and allowing for an orderly adjustment," he said.

