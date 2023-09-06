S. Korea hold 1st full training session ahead of Sept. friendlies

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean men's national football team held their first full training session in Wales ahead of their two friendly matches this month.

The Korea Football Association on Wednesday released a video clip of the session featuring all 25 players for the Taegeuk Warriors at Cardiff International Sports Campus in the Welsh capital on Tuesday (local time).



Son Heung-min (L), captain of the South Korean men's national football team, chats with teammates Seol Young-woo during their training session at Cardiff International Sports Campus in Cardiff on Sept. 5, 2023

South Korea will play Wales in Cardiff at 7:45 p.m. Thursday local time, or 3:45 a.m. Friday South Korean time.

Next up will be Saudi Arabia in Newcastle, England, at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday local time, or 1:30 a.m. next Wednesday in Seoul.

These will be the fifth and sixth matches for South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, who is still without a win after posting two draws and two losses so far.

Klinsmann is the first foreign-born head coach of the South Korean men's national football team to go winless in the first four matches of a tenure.

The German tactician has also faced criticism for reneging on his earlier word and spending more time at his U.S. home than in South Korea. While his assistants have kept busy scouting players in the domestic K League, Klinsmann has appeared as an analyst on ESPN and attended the draw for the UEFA Champions League group stage in Monaco.



Members of the South Korean men's national football team coaching staff watch their players during a training session at Cardiff International Sports Campus in Cardiff on Sept. 5, 2023. From left: assistant coach Cha Duri, senior assistant coach Andreas Herzog, goalkeeper coach Andreas Kopke, and head coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

A victory on this European trip would go a long way toward silencing Klinsmann's detractors and changing the narrative surrounding the much-maligned coach.

Wales check in at No. 35 in the FIFA rankings, seven spots below South Korea. This will be only the second meeting between the two countries.

South Korea will be led by captain and Tottenham Hotspur talisman Son Heung-min, fresh off a hat trick against Burnley in the Premier League over the weekend.

Son will be up against his Spurs teammates Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson, and ex-Tottenham teammate Joe Rodon.



Kim Min-jae, defender on the South Korean men's national football team, takes part in a training session at Cardiff International Sports Campus in Cardiff on Sept. 5, 2023

Welsh captain Aaron Ramsey leads the current iteration of his national team with 20 goals and has earned the most caps among outfield players with 82.

In addition to Son, other Europe-based South Korean players arrived in Wales in fine form.

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers scored his second goal of the season Sunday in his return from a hamstring injury. In Denmark, FC Midtjylland forward Cho Gue-sung shook off a recent leg injury and picked up an assist last week. KAA Gent midfielder Hong Hyun-seok grabbed a brace in his Belgian league match Sunday.



Son Heung-min, captain of the South Korean men's national football team, takes part in a training session at Cardiff International Sports Campus in Cardiff on Sept. 5, 2023

