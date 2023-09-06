Yoon says S. Korea seeks to revive trilateral mechanisms with Japan, China

By Lee Haye-ah

JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that South Korea plans to work closely with Japan and China to revive trilateral cooperation mechanisms in the near future, including a three-way summit.

Yoon made the remark during an ASEAN Plus Three summit in Jakarta, which brought together the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Korea, Japan and China.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from R) speaks during a summit between the 10 member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and South Korea, Japan and China in Jakarta on Sept. 6, 2023. Chinese Premier Li Qiang (L, front row) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R, front row) are on hand. (Yonhap)

"We intend to closely communicate with the governments of Japan and China to revive trilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the South Korea-Japan-China summit, at an early date," Yoon said. "In the same way that a new chapter in South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation was opened through the recent improvement in South Korea-Japan relations, the reactivation of cooperation among South Korea, Japan and China will become a stepping stone for a new leap in ASEAN Plus Three cooperation."

South Korea is the current chair of the trilateral summit, which has not been held since 2019 due to historical disputes between Seoul and Tokyo, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yoon's remarks came days after a South Korean presidential official said the three countries are in talks to arrange a trilateral summit before the end of the year.

During the meeting, Yoon presented ways South Korea plans to contribute to the ASEAN Plus Three framework in the three areas of strengthening resilience, future innovation and investment in future generations.

He said South Korea plans to supply 4,500 tons of rice to an ASEAN Plus Three emergency rice reserve this year, build infrastructure for electric vehicle production in the ASEAN region and host a camp in December for students gifted in science, among other things.

He also called for unity in the face of North Korea's provocations, saying the international community must show that it will not "stand idly by" as the North develops its nuclear and missile programs, remarks he made while Chinese Premier Li Qiang was in the room.

"I ask for your attention and cooperation in efforts to block the dispatch of overseas workers and illegal cyber activities, which are being used as sources of funding for North Korea's nuclear and missile development," Yoon was quoted as saying by his office.



