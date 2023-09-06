Yoon promises to support innovative ideas of S. Korean, ASEAN youths

By Lee Haye-ah

JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of youths from South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday and pledged to support their innovative ideas, his office said.

Yoon attended the ASEAN-Korea AI Youth FESTA at the office of Indonesian telecom company Telkom to highlight South Korea's efforts to increase solidarity with ASEAN through the Korea-ASEAN Digital Innovation Flagship, a project aimed at narrowing the digital divide and supporting the economic growth of ASEAN states, according to his office.

A total of 132 teams made up of young entrepreneurs from ASEAN took part in an AI Pitching Competition for new ideas, and three teams were chosen as the final winners.

Yoon met with the winning teams, an Indonesian student learning AI in South Korea, and South Korean youth entrepreneurs working in the ASEAN region.

He promised to support their innovative ideas and help them reach the world, according to the presidential office.

Yoon is in Jakarta to attend a series of annual summits involving ASEAN, which comprises Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (3rd from L) attends the ASEAN-Korea AI Youth FESTA at the Telkom office in Jakarta on Sept. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)