Chinese delegation to visit Pyongyang for celebrations of N. Korea's founding anniversary

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese delegation will visit North Korea to attend events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the North Korean regime's establishment, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.

A party and government Chinese delegation headed by Liu Guozhong, vice-premier of the State Council of China, will visit North Korea to participate in celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary which falls on Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 29, 2023, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un (L) meeting with a Chinese delegation a day earlier which visited Pyongyang to attend a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of Victory Day (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

