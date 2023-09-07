SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- New evidence corroborates claims over interference with probe into young Marine's death (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon warns against arms deal with N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- No 'killer questions' in September mock test for college entrance exam, but Korean language, English tests were difficult (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors reveal evidence of false interview with Yoon ahead of presidential election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- No 'killer questions' in September mock test for college entrance exam (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea hacked Russian satellite developer to steal technology (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Debt by those in 20s soars amid high interest rate, tight job market (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't pushes for legislation to silence media (Hankyoreh)
-- Oil prices hit this year's high, fueling concerns over stagflation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kia pushes for automotive factory in Thailand (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung is not included in EU's new regulations on big tech players (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- No military deals with North, Yoon warns (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon urges firm response against NK threat at ASEAN summit (Korea Herald)
-- President sharpens far-right rhetoric to court conservatives (Korea Times)
(END)