BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, will headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival, a large-scale U.S. charity concert set to be held this month, the group's agency said Thursday, citing the festival's official social media accounts.

The Global Citizen Festival is a large-scale charity concert organized by Global Citizen, a New York-based international civic group. The festival has been held annually since 2012 to raise awareness of global issues, such as extreme poverty, hunger and climate change.

This year's edition will be held on Sept. 23 at New York City's Central Park.



view larger image This photo provided by Global Citizen, a New York-based civic group, introduces BTS member Jungkook as a headliner for its annual charity concert slated for Sept. 23, 2023, at New York City's Central Park. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Taking part in the 2021 event through online streaming, BTS performed "Permission to Dance" and "Butter" against the backdrop of Sungnyemun, South Korea's National Treasure No. 1, also known as Namdaemun.

Jungkook has been named a headliner for the 2023 event, along with rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers and pop star Lauryn Hill. Jungkook is the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the festival.

"I'm really excited to participate in this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner," the BTS vocalist said through his agency. "I'm happy to be able to join a festival with such a meaningful cause. I want to perform before many people as soon as possible."

Jungkook has also been nominated in the Song of Summer category for his hit solo song "Seven" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards set to take place Tuesday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

