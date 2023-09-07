BOK chief to attend BIS meetings in Switzerland

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top central banker will attend meetings of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to be held in Switzerland early next week, his office said Thursday.

Rhee Chang-yong, head of the Bank of Korea (BOK), will leave for Basel on Saturday to join the Global Economy Meeting, Asian Consultative Council, and Meeting of the Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision set to be held from Sunday to Monday, the BOK said in a release.

Rhee will also attend the Board of Directors and Economic Consultative Committee to discuss latest global economic and financial market conditions, the BOK said.

Rhee is to return home Wednesday.



