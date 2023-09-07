Police open probe into lawmaker for attending pro-N.K. group's event

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Police on Thursday began an investigation into independent lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang accused of attending a pro-North Korea group's event in Japan without notifying the government in a possible violation of the National Security Law.

According to police officials, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) plans to bring in a Seoul city councilor Friday, who filed a complaint against Youn participating in the controversial event organized by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan in Tokyo last Friday to commemorate Korean victims of the Kanto Massacre in the wake of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake.

The association, also known as Jochongryon, represents Korean residents in Japan who have allegiance to North Korea. South Koreans need to file prior notification with the government before contacting a Jochongryon member under the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act.

Supreme Court rulings define Jochongryon as an anti-state organization, which South Koreans are banned from praising and contacting under the National Security Law.

The SMPA has also taken over another complaint filed by a conservative civic group against Youn with the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office, the police officials said.



view larger image Independent lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang (C) is surrounded by reporters at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

