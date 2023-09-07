Kia plant resumes operations after fire in paint shop

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Thursday it has resumed operations at one of its eight domestic plants affected by a fire in its paint shop.

Kia's No. 3 plant in Hwaseong, just south of Seoul, had been suspended since Aug. 28, when eight industrial robots in the plant's paint shop were affected by a fire.

A spark in the robot cables likely caused the fire in the plant in which Kia produces the K5 sedan, the K8 sedan and the all-electric EV6 SUV.

The company did not provide the number of vehicles in production losses during the suspension.

Kia has eight plants in South Korea -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and six overseas -- two in China and one each in the United States, Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall annual capacity is 3.84 million units.



view larger image This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows Kia Corp.'s Autoland Hwaseong plant. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

