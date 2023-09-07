Yoon, Cambodian PM agree to further expand bilateral trade

By Lee Haye-ah

JAKARTA, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet agreed Thursday to further expand bilateral trade by actively using their recently implemented free trade agreement, the presidential office said.

The two leaders held their first summit on the margins of annual summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with Yoon congratulating the prime minister on his inauguration last month.

The two agreed to actively use the South Korea-Cambodia FTA that took effect last December and a customs agreement signed in April to further increase bilateral trade that reached a record US$1.05 billion last year, the presidential office said in a press release.

Yoon stressed that North Korea's recent launches of what it claims are satellites are a clear violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and requested the prime minister's attention and support for the international community's firm response to the North's nuclear and missile development and provocations.

He also asked for Cambodia's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) poses for a photo with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta on Sept. 7, 2023, on the sidelines of a summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. (Yonhap)

