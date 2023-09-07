S. Korea's nuclear watchdog gives green light to operate new reactor

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday gave the final approval for the operation of a new nuclear reactor.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission gave the go-ahead for the Shin-Hanul No. 2 reactor in the coastal county of Uljin, 218 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The reactor will be loaded with fuel and enter into commercial operation after six months of testing.

Completed in April last year, the reactor has a power generation capacity of 1,400 megawatts and utilizes the APR1400 technology.



This file photo shows the Shin Hanul nuclear reactors in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, on May 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

