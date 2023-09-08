(LEAD) N. Korea says it launched new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

(ATTN: ADDS more info throughout; CHANGES photos)

By Yi Wonju

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has launched a newly built "tactical nuclear attack submarine" capable of carrying out an underwater nuclear attack, the North's state media said Friday.

The launching ceremony for the submarine, held Wednesday, was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the country's 75th founding anniversary, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The submarine-launching ceremony heralded the beginning of a new chapter for bolstering up the naval force of the DPRK and made clearer the steadfast will of the WPK and the government of the DPRK to further strengthen the state nuclear deterrence both in quality and quantity and by leaps and bounds for regional and global peace and security," the KCNA said, referring to the ruling Workers' Party (WPK).

view larger image This photo, provided by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 8, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspecting the launch of a newly built "tactical nuclear attack submarine." (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

view larger image This photo, provided by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 8, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a ceremony on Sept. 6 to celebrate the launch of a newly built "tactical nuclear attack submarine." (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

Named the Hero Kim Kun Ok, the tactical nuclear attack submarine No. 841 -- the first of its kind -- will "perform its combat mission as one of the core underwater offensive means of the naval force" of the North.

"The fact that the nuclear attack submarine, considered a symbol of invasion against our republic for decades, now symbolizes our power that terrifies the shameless enemies and that it is a new attack submarine of our own style unseen by the world, is truly something welcomed by all our people," Kim said during his speech, hinting that the latest move was aimed at countering U.S. nuclear-powered submarines.

Calling it an "urgent task of the times" to arm the navy with nuclear weapons, Kim urged the swift transfer of "underwater and surface vessels equipped with tactical nuclear weapons" to the Navy.

He also announced the country's plans to build more submarines, including a nuclear-powered submarine.

"Today's launching ceremony will shoulder no less burden for our enemies than building a nuclear-powered submarine," Kim said.

He then stressed that the rapid development of the naval force is the "top priority" for national defense, given the geopolitical situation, as well as "recent aggressive attempts by the enemies."



view larger image This photo, provided by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 8, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivering a speech during a ceremony on Sept. 6 to celebrate the launch of a newly built "tactical nuclear attack submarine." (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

