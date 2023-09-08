SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 8.



Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't ups pressure on press with accusation against reporter, creation of special investigation team (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon say N.K. issue should not be 'obstacle' in S. Korea-China ties (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon says S. Korea will strengthen ties with U.S., Japan if N.K. nuclear situation worsens; China says no interference (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon says N.K. issue should not be 'obstacle'; Li says S. Korea, China are 'close neighbors' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says N.K. issue should not be 'obstacle' in S. Korea-China ties (Segye Times)

-- China boasts 7 nm chips, bans use of Apple products (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N.K. issue should not be 'obstacle' in S. Korea-China ties (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Violence of media control': Special investigation team launched; 6 journalists reported to police (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon say N.K. issue should not be 'obstacle'; Li says FTA should be expanded (Hankook Ilbo)

-- SK hynix chips found in Huawei phones (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- N.K. issue should not be 'obstacle' in S. Korea-China ties: Yoon (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North poses existential threat: Yoon (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon holds talks with Chinese PM at ASEAN summit amid NK tensions (Korea Herald)

-- Frieze Seoul returns with more collectors from Asia (Korea Times)

