BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- V, a member of the K-pop giant BTS, will put out his first solo album, "Layover," on Friday, his agency said.

The singer has released various original soundtracks for TV dramas, including "Christmas Tree," and self-composed songs on SoundCloud and YouTube. However, he has never dropped an individual album before.

"Layover" will come out at 1 p.m. (Korean time), making him the last member of the K-pop septet to officially debut as a soloist.



BTS member V is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music.

The album's name literally means a period of time when one takes a break from traveling during a journey and, for the artist, to recharge for the ultimate destination, according to the agency, BigHit Music.

V said he wanted to show a new side of himself through his first solo album.

"I'll show you what I have prepared step by step, although I'm under lots of pressure to be the last member to release a solo album after all my bandmates have successfully completed their solo activities," the vocalist said in a press release from the agency. "This album is filled with the charms of Kim Tae-hyung as a person," he said, referring to his Korean name.

The album will feel "original, surprising and relaxing," he added.



According to the agency, "Layover" blends pop and R&B genre songs with V's unique style and sensibility.

It has six tracks, including the lead single, "Slow Dancing," as well as the prereleased tracks "Rainy Days" and "Love Me Again." Also listed on the album are "Blue," "For Us" and a piano version of "Slow Dancing."

V's personal tastes were a major factor in the selection of songs for the album, BigHit said.



Min Hee-jin, CEO of ADOR, also a label under K-pop powerhouse Hybe, was responsible for the album's entire production process, ranging from music and choreography to design and promotion. Min's label is behind the success of the rookie girl group NewJeans.

"Chief producer Min focused on the simplicity behind the glitz and glamour, and she brought out the natural charm of V in the music. As a result, the album, packed with V's unique voice and color and focuses on the artist and his music itself, is complete," the agency said.

All five music videos for the album's five songs, including the two prereleased tracks, will be released.

