Seventeen's Tokyo Dome concerts attract 100,000 fans

09:12 September 08, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Seventeen kicked off the largest Japanese dome tour since its debut to a strong start, drawing 100,000 fans to its two concerts at Tokyo Dome earlier this week, the group's agency said Friday.

The group heated up the shows with various hit songs, including "Super," known for its impressive group dance performances, according to Pledis Entertainment.

view larger image K-pop group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"I missed you so much. I'll do my best today," member Seungkwan was quoted by the agency as saying during one of the shows in Tokyo.

Having been on hiatus due to health issues, he resumed activities with the Japan tour.

S.Coups, who is halting his activities due to a knee injury, visited the venue to cheer on the members and expressed his gratitude to the fans, saying, "Thank you for following my dreams," according to Pledis.

The 13-piece group will continue the dome tour in Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka until December.

