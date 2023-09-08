Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Jungkook #Seven #music video #YouTube views

BTS member Jungkook's 'Seven' music video tops 200 mln views

09:49 September 08, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The music video for "Seven," the debut solo single from BTS' Jungkook, has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, the group's agency said Friday.

The video hit the milestone at about 5 p.m. the previous day, 55 days after it was uploaded on the global video sharing platform, BigHit Music said.

"Seven" is "a passionate serenade" depicting one's wish to be with his lover all the time.

Released July 14, the summery pop song features American female rapper Latto. It blends a catchy melody with the rhythm of the UK garage genre.

"Seven" has been popular worldwide, reaching No. 1 on U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart and No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The single has also stayed atop the Billboard Global 200 chart for seven consecutive weeks and ranked third on Spotify's list of the most streamed songs this summer.

Jungkook was nominated in the Song of Summer category with "Seven" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The awards ceremony will take place Tuesday (U.S. time) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

On Sept. 23, he will headline the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, a large-scale U.S. charity concert, in New York City's Central Park.

view larger image This photo provided by BigHit Music celebrates the music video for "Seven," BTS vocalist Jungkook's debut solo single, garnering over 200 million YouTube views. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by BigHit Music celebrates the music video for "Seven," BTS vocalist Jungkook's debut solo single, garnering over 200 million YouTube views. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK