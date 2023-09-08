S. Korean, Japanese, Chinese culture ministers agree to strengthen exchanges, cooperation

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The culture ministers of South Korea, Japan and China agreed to work closely to enhance cultural exchanges and cooperation among the Asian neighbors, Seoul's culture ministry said Friday.

South Korean Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Park Bo-gyoon and his Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Keiko Nagaoka and Hu Heping, respectively, adopted a joint declaration at the end of the 14th trilateral cultural ministerial meeting held in Jeonju, 192 kilometers south of Seoul.

It marked the first in-person meeting of its kind in four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



view larger image South Korean Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Park Bo-gyoon (C) and his Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Keiko Nagaoka (L) and Hu Heping, respectively, pose for a photo after signing a joint declaration at the end of the 14th trilateral cultural ministerial meeting held in Jeonju, 192 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

The 2023 Jeonju Declaration calls for boosting cultural exchanges between younger generations and regions of the three nations, cooperating to promote equal access to cultural activities for people with disabilities and addressing international issues from a cultural perspective, according to the ministry.

They also agreed to strengthen networks between cultural institutions, such as museums, libraries and art galleries, as well as enhance cooperation in the cultural content industry for mutual growth in the future.

The trilateral meeting "has firmly established itself as a strategic platform for cultural and human exchanges in Northeast Asia," Park was quoted by the ministry as saying after the meeting. "I expect this meeting to serve as a bridge to the three-nation summit, currently under discussion for later this year."

In his keynote speech to the meeting Friday, Park stressed the importance of placing the younger generations at the center of the trilateral cultural exchanges.

He also asked for the Asian neighbors' attention to the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics set to take place in South Korea's Gangwon Province in January and appealed for support for the southeastern city of Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, according to the ministry.

