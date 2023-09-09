(LEAD) N. Korea holds paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: KCNA

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS details throughout, byline)

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has staged a paramilitary parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the regime's founding day, with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, the North's state media said Saturday.

"A paramilitary parade took place with splendor at Kim Il Sung Square in the capital city of Pyongyang on September 8 to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the DPRK," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The nighttime event marks the third military parade North Korea has staged this year alone, with the latest one taking place in July on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the signing of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice.

The latest military parade comes as the North has been seeking to strengthen ties with China and Russia and double down on its weapons development in the wake of strengthening security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.

China's foreign ministry earlier said a delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, will visit North Korea beginning Friday for celebrations of the anniversary.

Kim greeted the delegation from Beijing and held talks in a "friendly" atmosphere where both sides agreed on "developing the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries and further intensifying the multi-faceted coordination and cooperation," according to the KCNA.



view larger image This file photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows North Korean soldiers marching during a nighttime military parade, attended by the North's leader Kim Jong-un, on July 27, 2023, to mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

The North's state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said the leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, have sent congratulatory messages to Kim on the occasion of the key anniversary.

Putin was quoted as saying he believes the North and Russia will expand bilateral cooperation in a strategic manner across all areas to contribute to safety and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, according to the radio network.

Xi reaffirmed the Chinese party and government's commitment to develop traditional friendly ties between Pyongyang and Beijing regardless of international and regional political circumstances, the state media said.

The military parade came as North Korea launched a newly built "tactical nuclear attack submarine" capable of carrying out an underwater nuclear attack, with leader Kim Jong-un vowing to "further strengthen the state nuclear deterrence."

The North Korean leader is reportedly set to travel to Vladivostok, Russia, to meet with Putin next week and discuss a possible arms deal.

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)