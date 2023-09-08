Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KB Financial #chairman candidate

KB Financial picks vice chairman as candidate for next chief

17:16 September 08, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Friday it has picked one of its vice chairmen as the candidate for the group's next chief.

Its chairman nomination committee selected Yang Jong-hee as the candidate for the group's next chairman, whose nomination will be officially approved at a shareholders meeting in November.

Yang, 62, has been serving as the chief for the financial group's retail banking, asset management and pension-related business since early this year.

view larger image Yang Jong-hee, picked as the candidate for KB Financial Inc.'s chairmanship, is seen in this photo provided by the financial giant. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Yang Jong-hee, picked as the candidate for KB Financial Inc.'s chairmanship, is seen in this photo provided by the financial giant. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK