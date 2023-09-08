Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Fukushima water release

Civic group's marches against Fukushima water release permitted near presidential office

20:06 September 08, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday ruled in favor of a civic group seeking to reverse a police decision to partially ban its plan to march toward the presidential office in protest against Japan's release of treated radioactive water.

A civic group, called Collective Action Against Japan's Release of Contaminated Radioactive Water had filed a notification of its plan to stage protest marches toward the presidential office in Yongsan in central Seoul on Saturday and the two following Saturdays.

The police, however, partially forbade the march plans on the grounds that they could create traffic jams and come into conflict with other organizations' rallies filed in advance.

The civic group has since filed a case to reverse the decision.

The Seoul Administrative Court ruled to permit the group to march to a 1.4-kilometer distance from the presidential office, which encompasses Samgakji Station, saying the police ban constitutes an "excessive restriction on the freedom of assembly."

But the court ruled the number of participants in the marches should not exceed 1,000, far fewer than the 8,000 the group had planned. The marches should also be limited to two car lanes and the bus lane should remain undisturbed, the court ruled.

On Aug. 24, Japan began discharging the radioactive water, which has been stored at the nuclear power plant since three nuclear reactors melted down in the wake of a powerful earthquake in March 2011, into the ocean.

view larger image A protest rally is in progress in central Seoul on Sept. 2, 2023, against Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. (Yonhap)

A protest rally is in progress in central Seoul on Sept. 2, 2023, against Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK