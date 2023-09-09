SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 9.



Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine' for 1st time, maximizing threat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'; 'threat realized' vs. 'performance questionable' (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'; 10 SLBM launches possible (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine' for 1st time; nuclear threat maximized (Segye Times)

-- New Trump risk growing as Biden falls behind in support rating (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, Indonesia agree to boost ties on EV, bio, future industries (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Obituary for untold deaths; story shared just before sealing (Hankyoreh)

-- K-chips hold breath as U.S.-China tension resurfaces (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korean alcoholic beverage market nearly at 10 tln won on popularity of drinking-at-home culture, expensive drinks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Travelers turn away from Jeju Island; 'it's all expensive" (Korea Economic Daily)

