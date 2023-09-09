Yoon, Biden meet on margins of G20 summit

By Lee Haye-ah

NEW DELHI, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden met briefly on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in New Delhi, just weeks after their trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the U.S., Yoon's office said.

The two met in the leaders' lounge at the Bharat Mandapam convention center before the start of a G20 session, and Yoon thanked Biden again for his hospitality during the trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington last month.

"I have used various opportunities to talk about how trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will contribute to freedom, peace and prosperity in the world," Yoon was quoted as saying.

Biden thanked Yoon in return, saying the Camp David summit was very successful and rewarding in that the three leaders were able to get together for intimate discussions over an extended amount of time.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and U.S. President Joe Biden (C) meet on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit at the Bharat Mandapam convention center in New Delhi on Sept. 9, 2023, in this photo provided by Yoon's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

