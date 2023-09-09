Go to Contents
S. Korean FM extends condolences to quake-stricken Morocco

18:01 September 09, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Saturday expressed condolences to the people of Morocco affected by a devastating earthquake that has reportedly claimed hundreds of lives in the North African country.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to those who are affected by the devastating earthquake in Morocco which occurred on the night of September 8," Park wrote on social media.

"We stand in solidarity with you and wish a quick recovery from the damage," the minister added.

According to media reports, the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday has claimed at least 632 lives and left over 300 people injured.

view larger image This AFP photo shows a woman looking at the rubble of a building in the earthquake-damaged old city in Marrakesh, Morocco, on September 9, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

