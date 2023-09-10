Yoon, Biden meet at G20 summit gala dinner

By Lee Haye-ah

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden met during a gala dinner at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in New Delhi and discussed the positive results expected from their trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month, Yoon's office said Sunday.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee attended the gala dinner at the Bharat Mandapam convention center Saturday, along with other G20 summit participants, including world leaders and chiefs of international organizations, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

The 75-minute event, hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featured colorful lighting and fountains in the outdoor venue, dinner tables decorated with beautiful flower arrangements, and performances of various traditional and contemporary Indian music, Lee said.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden (R) talk during a gala dinner for G20 summit participants at the Bharat Mandapam convention center in New Delhi on Sept. 9, 2023, in this photo provided by Yoon's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Yoon and Biden were seated next to each other, and the two discussed their trilateral summit with Kishida at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington last month, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.

"Solidifying the South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation mechanisms established at Camp David will greatly contribute to the development of the Indo-Pacific region and global society," Yoon said to Biden. "Moreover, it will create quality jobs in our three countries."

In response, Biden said Yoon was the driving force behind the trilateral cooperation seen at Camp David, which he said will have a positive impact on the lives of ordinary families in the three countries, according to Kim.

Yoon and the first lady shared a table with Biden, Modi, Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Before the start of dinner, Yoon also held informal talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other world leaders, his office said.

