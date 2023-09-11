N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un's special train appears to have departed for Russia: Seoul official

By Yi Wonju

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- A special train believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have departed for Russia, a South Korean government official said Monday.

"The intelligence authorities believe the train presumed to be carrying Kim Jong-un is moving to Vladivostok," the official told Yonhap News Agency.

Another senior official confirmed that Kim appears to have departed Pyongyang and is headed to Russia.

Still, there has been no word from Pyongyang and Moscow on Kim's possible trip to Russia.

North Korea has yet to disclose whether its leader has started his possible train trip, which is expected to take 20 hours or more.

The New York Times has reported that Kim plans to travel to Vladivostok, possibly by armored train this month, for talks with Putin about the possibility of supplying Russia with more weaponry for its war in Ukraine and other military cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Interfax news agency reported that Kim is likely to visit Russia's Far East "in the coming days," citing multiple regional sources.



view larger image This April 26, 2019, file photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) toasting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a post-summit dinner at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia, the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)



(END)