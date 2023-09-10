Yoon meets with leaders of Italy, Germany, Mauritius

By Lee Haye-ah

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of Italy, Germany and Mauritius on Sunday as he sought to expand cooperation and win support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

During his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which was held on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, Yoon asked for Italy's cooperation on their competition to bring the Expo to their respective countries. South Korea and Italy are in a three-way competition with Saudi Arabia to win the right to host the Expo.

Yoon and Meloni also discussed ways to develop bilateral ties, according to the presidential office.

In a separate meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Yoon expressed hope for the two countries to continue cooperation to enhance their industries' competitiveness and stabilize global semiconductor supply chains.

Yoon also met with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and expressed his commitment to expanding cooperation with the African nation.

Citing bilateral projects carried out so far in infrastructure, agriculture and other areas, Jugnauth noted the large potential for cooperation in other sectors, such as the "blue economy," or the sustainable use of maritime resources, and tourism, and called for increasing cooperation between the two countries, the presidential office said.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit at the Bharat Mandapam convention center in New Delhi on Sept. 10, 2023.

