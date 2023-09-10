Police nab suspect in S. Korean credit union robbery in Vietnam

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Police said Sunday they have caught a suspect who fled to Vietnam last month following a credit union heist in South Korea's central city of Daejeon.

The man is suspected of robbing a credit union in Daejeon in August, threatening employees with a pre-prepared weapon.

After stealing 39 million won in cash (US$29,115), he escaped on a stolen motorcycle and then departed for Vietnam some two days after the alleged crime, according to the Daejeon Police Agency.

The man was put under emergency detention at a casino in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang earlier in the day, as South Korean police have been in close cooperation with Interpol and Vietnamese authorities, it added.



view larger image This file photo, provided by a reader, shows the suspect (in red circle) in a credit union heist in the central city of Daejeon on Aug. 18, 2023, riding a motorcycle before the crime. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

