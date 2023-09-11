SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 11.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon government cuts budget for vulnerable groups (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- South Korea to provide additional US$2.3 bln in aid for Ukraine (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon set to replace ministers for defense, culture, other areas this week (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon unveils further aid for Ukraine (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Morocco hit hard by earthquake; death toll passes 2,000 (Segye Times)

-- Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco; historic city in ruins (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un expected to visit Russia today (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Morocco in nightmare; earthquake death toll passes 2,000 (Hankyoreh)

-- President Yoon may announce Cabinet shake-up early this week (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Retail investors rushing to buy state bonds (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- AI-based services rise tenfold in a year (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon pledges $2.3 billion to Ukraine for war recovery at G20 (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Tax revenue falls on sluggish corporate earnings (Korea Herald)

-- Seoul pledges US$2.3 bln in aid to help rebuild Ukraine (Korea Times)

