Deputy nat'l security adviser departs for Britain for cybersecurity, defense talks

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Second Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk departed for Britain on Monday to discuss cooperation in the cybersecurity and defense sectors, according to the Office of National Security.

During his six-day visit to London, Lim plans to hold meetings with ranking officials in the defense, foreign and national security sectors, as the two countries prepare to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

"We expect his visit to Britain will strengthen cybersecurity cooperation and also enhance actual cooperation in the defense sector," the office said in a press release.

Lim will hold talks with Lindy Cameron, CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre, and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, minister of state for the Indo-Pacific.

Additionally, Lim plans to attend the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2023, one of the world's largest arms fairs, in London.

The biennial event will be held from Tuesday to Friday (local time), bringing together some 1,500 defense and security supply chain professionals, including South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace Co. and HD Hyundai.

During his visit to the DSEI, Lim plans to hold talks with James Cartlidge, the minister of state at the Ministry of Defence, to discuss bilateral technology development and other cooperation in exports.



