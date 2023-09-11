Doosan Enerbility 17,220 UP 370
Doosanfc 24,550 UP 550
LG Display 13,130 UP 40
Kangwonland 15,870 UP 70
NAVER 211,500 DN 3,500
Kakao 48,250 0
NCsoft 246,500 UP 2,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 47,300 DN 400
COSMAX 145,400 UP 100
KIWOOM 101,100 DN 1,000
Hanwha Ocean 35,300 UP 700
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,600 UP 470
DWEC 4,520 UP 70
KEPCO KPS 33,650 UP 300
LG H&H 457,000 DN 5,500
LGCHEM 561,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 63,400 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 36,450 UP 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,150 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,100 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 99,200 UP 400
Celltrion 149,300 UP 1,800
TKG Huchems 21,600 DN 300
JB Financial Group 10,270 UP 170
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,800 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,300 UP 1,400
KIH 53,400 UP 300
GS 40,050 UP 350
LIG Nex1 85,100 UP 300
Fila Holdings 39,400 UP 350
DOOSAN 149,100 UP 32,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,600 UP 700
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,700 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,695 UP 195
AMOREPACIFIC 130,100 0
FOOSUNG 10,950 DN 750
SK Innovation 167,900 DN 3,100
POONGSAN 36,150 UP 1,150
KBFinancialGroup 55,200 UP 1,100
Hansae 21,600 UP 800
(MORE)
- 1 killed, 3 injured in boiler pipe explosion at thermal power plant in Seocheon
- Anti-corruption agency finds 353 cases of hiring irregularities at election watchdog
- Prosecutors demand 6-yr sentence for ex-Ulsan mayor in election meddling case
- Seoul to launch all-inclusive monthly transit pass next year