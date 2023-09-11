S. Korea ready to support quake-hit Morocco: foreign ministry

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea remains "ready to support" Morocco if the North African country requests for support over relief and rescue efforts following a devastating earthquake last week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

"We are ready to provide support if the Moroccan side (asks for help)," a ministry official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity.

The official added that the government has not reached a mutually agreed-upon aid plan to Morocco. The official said Seoul will decide on support measures after consulting with local authorities.

Last Friday, the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco and killed more than 2,000 people, according to foreign media reports.

The ministry has expressed condolences to the people of Morocco affected by the earthquake. It vowed to have close consultations with the government of Morocco, as well as the international community, to help the country overcome difficulties.



view larger image This AFP photo taken Sept. 9, 2023, shows a man carrying a boy as he walks past destroyed houses after an earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of Marrakesh. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

